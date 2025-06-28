Satyam Bhattacharya- Surangana Bandyopadhyay to reunite in Rohan Sen’s Sheshbela

After winning the hearts of the audience through their stellar performances in Ballabhpurer Roopkotha, the lead duo – Satyam Bhattacharya and Surangana Bandyopadhyay are reuniting again for Rohan Sen directorial – Sheshbela. The movie recently held its muhurat and announcement; and is all set to go on floors shortly. While Satyam plays the character of a teacher, Rupak; Surangana can be seen as an extremely diligent student, Swapna.
Talking on the occasion director Rohan Sen gives a glimpse of the storyline of Sheshbela. According to him, “The movie is primarily around the journey of Swapna. She is a very studious girl who studies in college. She comes from a low economic background where her mother is seriously ill and father is a chronic alcoholic. Her only reason to look forward another day is her teacher Rupak. Though there is a prominent chemistry between the two, we have to wait and see how this chemistry is defined by each of the characters.”
The drama already has a stellar team working behind the scenes for it. While the story has been written by Adityanath Mukhopadhyay, the screenplay is by Keshabananda Mukhopadhyay, Anubhab Ghosh, Rohan Sen along with music by Ishan Mitra.
Added Satyam Bhattacharya who is very well known on-stage and on-screen through works like Raktabeej, Shreeman vs Shreemati, Sawar and more; on his character, “It feels great to be back on field with my Ballabhpurer Roopkotha co-star. This is my first work with Rohan Sen. The character seemingly simple, is actually not because there is a journey behind it. I hope to bring out more shades to the character once the shooting begins.”
Surangana who is known for her versatility through works like Parnashavarir Shaap, Open Tee Bioscope and more mentions, “This is my second work with Rohan. I am very excited to do it because it’s a full-length feature film and I am excited to see how he deals the topic because it is very different from his previous works. We will shoot in Birbhum soon. It’s the story of a village and some characters in a village. I found the narration very interesting. It’s a story of daily struggles, especially of my character, Swapna, and how she is trying to save herself from the situation. Moreover, I get to work with Satyam da three years after Ballabhpurer Roopkotha. I’m very excited to see how he has grown as an actor. “