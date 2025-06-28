Satyam Bhattacharya- Surangana Bandyopadhyay to reunite in Rohan Sen’s Sheshbela

The drama already has a stellar team working behind the scenes for it. While the story has been written by Adityanath Mukhopadhyay, the screenplay is by Keshabananda Mukhopadhyay, Anubhab Ghosh, Rohan Sen along with music by Ishan Mitra.

Added Satyam Bhattacharya who is very well known on-stage and on-screen through works like Raktabeej, Shreeman vs Shreemati, Sawar and more; on his character, “It feels great to be back on field with my Ballabhpurer Roopkotha co-star. This is my first work with Rohan Sen. The character seemingly simple, is actually not because there is a journey behind it. I hope to bring out more shades to the character once the shooting begins.”