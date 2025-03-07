Aaliyah Qureishi to play a key role in Khushi Kapoor & Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer ‘Nadaaniyan’

What does Aaliyah Qureishi play in the Nadaaniyan?

Aaliyah plays Khushi Kapoor’s character’s best friend, an integral part of their close-knit school gang. Her character brings layers of complexity, adding depth to the narrative. Known for her versatility as an artiste, Aaliyah’s transition from music to acting has been seamless, with audiences appreciating her nuanced performances on screen.

Speaking about her experience working on Nadaaniyan, Aaliyah shared:

"I was selected for my role through an audition. I’m part of the core squad, and my character has many grey shades, making it both complex and exciting. It was an incredible experience working with the entire cast and crew. Our director, Shauna, ensured we had ample workshops and hangouts to build genuine camaraderie, which reflects on screen. KK (Khushi Kapoor) and Ibby (Ibrahim Ali Khan) are absolutely wonderful to work with. The entire process was creatively fulfilling, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the film.”