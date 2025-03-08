Thrilling trailer of ‘Dainee’ starring Mimi Chakraborty unveiled

Pata, played by Mimi Chakraborty, returns home after her father’s death to claim her share of the property but discovers she can't do so without her estranged sister, Lata portrayed by Koushani Mukherjee. Her search leads to Lata, about to be burned by a raging mob, forcing Pata to fight against all odds to save her from society's deep-rooted evil. With Hoichoi exploring new storytelling genre, Dainee is geared up to be an exceptional series leaving the audience thrilled and captivated.

(Written by Addrita Sinha)