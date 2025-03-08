Thrilling trailer of ‘Dainee’ starring Mimi Chakraborty unveiled

Hoichoi Original Series presents Dainee starring stellar cast Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukhopadhyay Zanjeen, Sudip Mukherjee, Shruti Das, Biswajit Das and Anumegha Kahali. The series marks Hoichoi’s new genre — survival thriller drama, and Nirjhar Mitra’s debut collaboration with the platform.
Despite progress, some parts of Bengal and other remote areas still witness the horrifying practice of witch-hunting, where women are tortured and burned under false accusations. Nirjhar Mitra, reveals and explores this grim reality through the heart-wrenching story of two sisters, Pata and Lata, offering a powerful and thought-provoking narrative.
Director Nirjhar Mitra shares “With Dainee, I wanted to explore the terrifying reality of witch hunting and burning that still haunts parts of our society. This series is not just a thriller—it’s a tale of two sisters’ survival, reflection of deep-seated fears, superstitions, and the resilience of those who dare to fight back."
Pata, played by Mimi Chakraborty, returns home after her father’s death to claim her share of the property but discovers she can't do so without her estranged sister, Lata portrayed by Koushani Mukherjee. Her search leads to Lata, about to be burned by a raging mob, forcing Pata to fight against all odds to save her from society's deep-rooted evil. With Hoichoi exploring new storytelling genre, Dainee is geared up to be an exceptional series leaving the audience thrilled and captivated.
