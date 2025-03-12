The woman behind the camera

In a male-dominated industry, Akiko Ashizawa carved her space as a cinematographer, shaping the visual language of films like Tokyo Sonata (2008) and Chronicle of My Mother (2011). Beginning her career in the late 1970s—when few women had entered the field—she worked her way up from being an assistant to becoming one of Japan’s renowned cinematographers. Over the years, she built an extensive portfolio that includes the Indonesian film Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2021), that won the top prize for Best Film at the 74th Locarno Film Festival, and numerous television commercials.

In Delhi, we meet her on the sidelines of the Asian Women’s Film Festival 2025. Though she initially aspired to be a director, cinematography found her by accident. “I picked up an 8mm camera out of curiosity,” she Ashizawa says. “It was exciting, and I realised I wanted to make it my career.”

During her early years in the industry, Ashizawa trained under renowned cinematographers Takayo Oshikiri and Hideo Itō. “Oshikiri-san taught me that as a cinematographer, my job was to understand and translate the director’s emotions and vision through the camera,” she recalls. “Itō-san was originally with Toho, one of the biggest names in the Japanese entertainment industry. But he left the company to become an independent filmmaker. His decision to go independent was inspiring, and it shaped my understanding of creative freedom in the industry.”