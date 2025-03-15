Parambrata’s Ananda Kar returns with Srijit Mukherji's Killbill Society, but not as the man you remember!

The man who once saved others from the edge has now stepped over it himself. The idealist has fractured. The mentor has evolved into something far more complex. No longer a curator of last chances, Ananda Kar now emerges colder, bolder and infinitely more unpredictable. He is now Mrityunjoy Kar.

Hemlock Society is a thing of the past. He now leads Killbill Society. And this time, redemption is off the table. His introduction sees him shooting a woman from a point blank range, and as his own voiceover goes, they first kill, and then raise the bill and now it is time to raise the invoice. Probably, Killbill Society is a secret agency that houses contract killers. But we are sure they only take contracts of specific people. What brought this drastic change into Ananda, transforming into Mrityunjoy, is definitely something to watch out for.

Killbill Society is releasing on April 11 in theatres near you.