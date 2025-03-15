R Madhavan as Saravanan in TEST is a husband, a scientist and a dreamer grappling with the best thrown at him

Madhavan shares, "Saravanan is a man whose brilliance is both his strength and his burden. His journey is one of ambition, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of a dream that comes at a cost. Playing him made me reflect on how far one can go in the name of passion. It’s a story of struggle, hope, and resilience, one many will relate to. I can't wait for audiences to witness TEST."

Written and directed by S. Sashikanth, the film sees Madhavan, along with Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine playing the key characters. Notably, the makers have also also unveiled Siddharth's Arjun and Nayanthara's Kumudha, who form the pillars of the platform's first Tamil release of the year.

TEST will be streaming on Netflix, April 4 onwards.