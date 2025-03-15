R Madhavan as Saravanan in TEST is a husband, a scientist and a dreamer grappling with the best thrown at him

Brilliance comes at a cost, and no one knows this better than Saravanan, played by R Madhavan in TEST. A gifted-yet-struggling scientist, his unyielding ambition pushes him to the edge, where every breakthrough feels just out of reach.
In TEST, R. Madhavan plays Saravanan, capturing the intensity of a man walking the fine line between genius and desperation. The celebrated superstar Actor Suriya, a dear friend and co-actor of R Madhavan, unveiled the character promo video of Saravanan offering a sneak peak into this gripping story of TEST.
As Saravanan fights to turn his vision into reality, he is forced to confront the sacrifices his ambition demands. With the weight of expectation and the battle against time, his journey is as thrilling as it is heart-breaking—a story of perseverance, passion, and the price of brilliance.
Madhavan shares, "Saravanan is a man whose brilliance is both his strength and his burden. His journey is one of ambition, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of a dream that comes at a cost. Playing him made me reflect on how far one can go in the name of passion. It’s a story of struggle, hope, and resilience, one many will relate to. I can't wait for audiences to witness TEST."
Written and directed by S. Sashikanth, the film sees Madhavan, along with Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine playing the key characters. Notably, the makers have also also unveiled Siddharth's Arjun and Nayanthara's Kumudha, who form the pillars of the platform's first Tamil release of the year.
TEST will be streaming on Netflix, April 4 onwards.