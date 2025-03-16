Ritabhari Chakraborty on playing Aparna in Mainak Bhaumik's Grihostho

A

It is a complex character, but I always like to take up challenging roles or characters who are in a tough position. If you look at my work in the past, I played a woman priest in Brahma Janen, a body-shamed, plus-size woman in Fatafati, or a bipolar woman in Bohurupi, who literally comes in the way of her husband’s life and her happiness constantly. None of them are very typically “heroine-like” — bubbly, sweet, lovable — which I probably played in my debut television serial, Ogo Bodhu Sundori.

I think directors have started to trust me because I have been able to deliver what I have been given, and Mainak took such a shot as well, and I am very grateful for that. I have been wanting to work with him for a while, and playing Aparna was a bit close to home. I am not like her, and I don’t have the extremities that she does. But this anxiety of not wanting to leave your house because of your own trauma — I have been through this. So for that part, I could tap into my history, my pain, to understand Aparna better. Her motherly instinct is something I could relate to as well. Even though I’m not a mother myself, witnessing the journeys of single mothers have left a deep impression on me.