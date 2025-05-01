Another Simple Favor: 5 facts about this Blake Lively film and where to watch it on OTT

Hollywood actor Blake Lively is back on screens again with the crime-thriller Another Simple Favor directed by Paul Feig. After its world premiere two months ago, this American comedy-mystery, is finally hitting the OTT and fans cannot wait to see it. Before, you plunge in to watch it, here are five things that you should know about this latest –drop by Blake Lively.
Five facts to know about Blake Lively’s Another Simple Favor
This isn’t the first installment
Did you know that Blake Lively along with few of her other co-stars had previously starred in the first of this franchise called A Simple Favor which released in 2018. That too was a mystery where a woman went missing and the narrative revolved around finding her.
So, what’s Another Simple Favor all about?
This time around, a murder has happened in a beautiful and scenic locale of Capri in Italy. While Emily was getting married to an Italian businessman, tragedy struck and now one cannot live in peace till the murder is caught, who could be anyone from the group, or worse standing next to the protagonist.
Do we see known faces make a comeback?
Yes. Several known faces including the leads Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine are seen in the film. They reprise their roles from the first installment. Adding to this ensemble cast are newer faces like Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins, Elena Sofia Ricci and others.
Will it be a visual treat?
All you need to do is switch on the air conditioners or fans, draw up the window curtains, put on your headphones or turn on the television, sit back and relax as the mystery unfolds among the scenic locales of Italy. You would see some of the most visited destinations of Capri and the UNESCO site Villa Adriana being featured in the movie. We bet you would start planning your next trip to one or both these destinations once you finish watching it.
Has Another Simple Favor released?
The movie witnessed its world premiere at the South by Southwest Festival on March 2025. It is now available for viewing on Prime Video from May 1.