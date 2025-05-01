Another Simple Favor: 5 facts about this Blake Lively film and where to watch it on OTT

Do we see known faces make a comeback?

Yes. Several known faces including the leads Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine are seen in the film. They reprise their roles from the first installment. Adding to this ensemble cast are newer faces like Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins, Elena Sofia Ricci and others.

Will it be a visual treat?

All you need to do is switch on the air conditioners or fans, draw up the window curtains, put on your headphones or turn on the television, sit back and relax as the mystery unfolds among the scenic locales of Italy. You would see some of the most visited destinations of Capri and the UNESCO site Villa Adriana being featured in the movie. We bet you would start planning your next trip to one or both these destinations once you finish watching it.

Has Another Simple Favor released?

The movie witnessed its world premiere at the South by Southwest Festival on March 2025. It is now available for viewing on Prime Video from May 1.