Goodbye good guys: Meet Bollywood’s most addictive anti-heroes

Ranveer Singh

Then there’s Padmaavat (2018), where Ranveer Singh didn’t just play Alauddin Khilji — he embodied chaos. All teeth, fire, and madness, his Khilji wasn’t just a villain; he was a fever dream of lust and ambition. Unhinged? Absolutely. Unforgettable? Without a doubt.

These aren’t your typical leading men. They’re dangerous, damaged, and devastatingly watchable. In a world that craves clean resolutions, Bollywood’s anti-heroes leave us questioning everything — and coming back for more.