"First look: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' unveils a tale of love and betrayal"

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is penned by Mushtaq Sheikh and Milap Zaveri, with the latter also directing the film. Milap Zaveri, best known for directing Marjaavaan and Satyameva Jayate, returns with another emotionally charged narrative. Touted as a musical love story, the film is expected to delve into the darker shades of love exploring obsession, heartbreak, and deep emotional conflict. The project originally made headlines when Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane was rumored to be part of the cast. However, due to heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, that collaboration did not move forward. Eventually, Sonam Bajwa was brought on board to play the female lead.

Both Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are keeping busy with several high-profile projects. Harshvardhan is rumored to be working on Sanam Teri Kasam 2, the sequel to his 2016 romantic hit. Sonam, meanwhile, will be seen in major upcoming films like Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4, solidifying her presence in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.