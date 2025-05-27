"First look: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' unveils a tale of love and betrayal"

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film has officially been titled Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and it now has a confirmed release date. The romantic drama is slated to hit the big screens on 2nd October, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The announcement was made by the makers recently, and it has already generated significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike.
Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram to reveal the first poster of the film along with its release date. In the caption accompanying the intense poster, the actor wrote, “2nd October 2025… Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur ‘Ek Deewane ki DEEWANIYAT!’” The poster itself sets the tone for the film’s emotional depth showcasing Rane shedding blood-tinged tears while holding a red rose, as Sonam Bajwa’s character gazes at him while burning the flower with a lighter. The visuals hint at a story steeped in themes of passion, pain, and complex emotions.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is penned by Mushtaq Sheikh and Milap Zaveri, with the latter also directing the film. Milap Zaveri, best known for directing Marjaavaan and Satyameva Jayate, returns with another emotionally charged narrative. Touted as a musical love story, the film is expected to delve into the darker shades of love exploring obsession, heartbreak, and deep emotional conflict. The project originally made headlines when Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane was rumored to be part of the cast. However, due to heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, that collaboration did not move forward. Eventually, Sonam Bajwa was brought on board to play the female lead.
Both Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are keeping busy with several high-profile projects. Harshvardhan is rumored to be working on Sanam Teri Kasam 2, the sequel to his 2016 romantic hit. Sonam, meanwhile, will be seen in major upcoming films like Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4, solidifying her presence in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.