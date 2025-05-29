Kashish Pride Film Festival 2025: What to look forward to from the 16th edition starting on June 4 in Mumbai

Where the narrative takes you?

The 16th edition of the Kashish Pride Film Festival opens with Daniel Craig starrer Queer and concludes with Elliot Page’s Close to You. The five-day long Festival has an envious line-up of 152 films across 48 countries like India, Iceland, Peru, Nigeria, Japan, Norway, Uzbekistan, and Palestine to name a few. Audiences would be witnessing 20 World Premieres, 12 International Premieres and 50 Asian Premieres throughout the span of the event.

Onir’s We are Faheem & Karun and Abhijit’s I Am Revathi have made the cut along with 36 other films from India. Other notable films which are a must watch include Three Kilometeres To The End of The World from Romania, Dutch film Out and If I die, It’ll Be Of Joy from France. The edition will also screen of the of the first LGBTQ- themes features from Bhutan called AumPenjor.