Kerala film awards controversy continues as screenwriter slams award for rapper Vedan

Controversy continues to haunt the Kerala State Film Awards, as screenwriter and author Didi Damodaran on Wednesday strongly criticised the Best Lyricist award being conferred on rapper Vedan (Hiran Das Murali), calling it an “injustice” and a “betrayal” of the government’s stated commitment to stand against those accused of violence against women.

Vedan is at present out on bail for sexually assaulting women and this has irked Didi Damodaran to no end.

On Tuesday it was the turn of those who came with children’s films, as the Kerala State Film Awards that were announced on Monday failed to give any prize in the children’s films category citing lack of quality films to be considered for the honour.

On Wednesday, Didi Damodaran in a sharply-worded Facebook post, said the jury’s decision to honour Vedan amounted to “a breach of trust” and demanded that the film jury apologise to “the women of Kerala.”

“The decision, even if irreversible in court, has written an unjust chapter in film history. The jury must apologise to women for this,” Didi Damodaran wrote.