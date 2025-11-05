O.P. Srivastava on his latest documentary, The Dirty Sky

A hidden crisis

“I read a small news item about two satellites colliding in space and debris falling towards earth,” Srivastava tells us, speaking about the inspiration behind the documentary. “That triggered my curiosity and I started studying the issue. Soon I realised that the world is very cagey about it. Nobody wants to admit that the sky above us is getting dangerously polluted.”

Over three years, Srivastava researched for the film, contacting multiple space agencies including NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), and ISRO. “Except for ESA, everyone was circumspect,” he said. “Even if they were developing technology to address it [removal of space junk], they wouldn’t talk about it.”

The film highlights the concept of the “Kessler Syndrome” — where one satellite collision leads to another, leading to a chain reaction that could leave certain orbits unusable for decades. The documentary also shows the legal grey zones that make cleanup efforts nearly impossible.

“Under international law [or the 1967 Outer Space Treaty], space debris remains the property of the country that launched it. So if a piece of debris belongs to China, I, as an Indian, cannot touch it,” Srivastava explains. “There is no legal framework that allows anyone else to clean it up. So it becomes nobody’s baby.”