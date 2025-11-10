KIFF 2025: With two characters and the city as a canvas, Amitabha Chaterji captures human emotions in 8

What might draw interest from the viewers on the first go is the name of the movie itself – 8! According to the Chaterji the rationale lies deep within the behavioral patterns of modern society where scrolling reels and watching brain-rot content which gives a fragment, a glimpse but not the whole truth, has become the modern norm. Similarly, in 8, the director selects fragments and weaves a visual tapestry, but the only difference is that this tapestry has a larger meaning than mindless scrolling. It not only makes people look inside them but also join the dots to see the whole perspective.

Chaterji comments, “8 is my most personal work — a film shaped by the trials of my life as an indie filmmaker over the past eight years. During this period, I made four films while navigating the heartbreak of failed relationships. Yet this film isn’t simply a filmmaker’s personal diary or an ode to broken relationships. It goes beyond to explore the spaces between moments, the fragments that linger in memory long after they fade.” Suraiya Parvin further states, ‘“I’m deeply grateful to director Amitabha Chaterji for his inspiring vision and guidance. Portraying real characters from his perspective was challenging, but his support made it possible. It’s an honor to be part of 8 and see our film recognized at KIFF.”

8 will be screened on November 11 at Rabindra Sadan at 4 pm