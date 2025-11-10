KIFF 2025: With two characters and the city as a canvas, Amitabha Chaterji captures human emotions in 8

Director Amitabha Chaterji, forms Carl Rogers’ quote – ‘ What is most personal is most universal’ is the crux of his movie 8 which has been selected and is being screened under the Bengali Panorama section at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival. Apart from being black and white and shot all across the city of joy, what makes 8 stand out is also the fact that it is a welcome break from the linear pattern of storytelling. Breaking that boundary, the narrative spans over 8 years and explores the unpredictability of human emotions spanning over love, loss and loneliness and takes the audience on a ride of self introspection. Helmed by actors Jagannath Chakraborty and Suraiya Parvin, the 78 minutes film is a brainchild and work of art by Chaterji.
Jagannath Chakraborty says, “What many directors struggle to achieve with a large crew, heavy equipment, and multiple OB vans, Amitabha creates effortlessly with just two actors and a single camera. His filmmaking is free of grandeur yet filled with depth and truth — an honesty that pushes me, as an actor, to look beyond performance and rediscover my craft.”
He further elucidates, “In his world, there are no fixed shooting spots — the entire city of Kolkata becomes his canvas. Streets, restaurants, a tram, even his own car, organically turn into characters within his stories. 8 is a continuation of that vision — a film that moves beyond traditional storytelling to create its own cinematic language. The character I play lives between the director's imagination and reality, reflecting fragments of his evolving inner world. Like every collaboration with him, 8 has been a journey of artistic growth — one that deepens my understanding of both cinema and self.”
What might draw interest from the viewers on the first go is the name of the movie itself – 8! According to the Chaterji the rationale lies deep within the behavioral patterns of modern society where scrolling reels and watching brain-rot content which gives a fragment, a glimpse but not the whole truth, has become the modern norm. Similarly, in 8, the director selects fragments and weaves a visual tapestry, but the only difference is that this tapestry has a larger meaning than mindless scrolling. It not only makes people look inside them but also join the dots to see the whole perspective.
Chaterji comments, “8 is my most personal work — a film shaped by the trials of my life as an indie filmmaker over the past eight years. During this period, I made four films while navigating the heartbreak of failed relationships. Yet this film isn’t simply a filmmaker’s personal diary or an ode to broken relationships. It goes beyond to explore the spaces between moments, the fragments that linger in memory long after they fade.” Suraiya Parvin further states, ‘“I’m deeply grateful to director Amitabha Chaterji for his inspiring vision and guidance. Portraying real characters from his perspective was challenging, but his support made it possible. It’s an honor to be part of 8 and see our film recognized at KIFF.”
8 will be screened on November 11 at Rabindra Sadan at 4 pm