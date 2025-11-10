Sayan Basu Chowdhury’s latest offering Kottha is about the fragility of human emotions

At the crux of the narrative lies the principle of how tragedy shapes up a human being and changes them forever. It’s not just about what happens physically or visually to a person, the protagonist, in this case; but by large about how the actions are perceived, internalized and reacted to, after they are over. The sense of chaos, pain and feeling lost that lingers on after the tragedy shapes up the core of the human being. Chowdhury also tries to show thorough the movie how resilience and fragility are nothing but two sides of the same coin and in reality co-exists. Anyone who has been pushed to the boundaries of fragility, will show resilience and emerge as a transformed human being.

In Chowdhury’s words, ‘Domestic abuse and violence on women are the main issues we are standing against in this film. How abuse in mental or physical form can deeply scare a woman is also explored along with how society turns a blind eye to abuse are the real inspiration for the storyline.’