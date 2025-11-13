Animated Catwoman film reportedly cancelled mid-production: Here’s what we know

DC fans recently received a bittersweet revelation about the future of the DC Universe, with details emerging of a promising animated Catwoman feature film that was cancelled months into its development.

The project, which would have centered around Selina Kyle as a child, was in development at Swaybox Studios for HBO Max, utilizing their special blend of puppetry, stop-motion, and CGI. It was filmmaker Arthur Mintz, director of the upcoming animated DCU feature Dynamic Duo, who let the news slip in a since-deleted interview.

Arthur said the Catwoman film had been given the green light but became one of dozens of projects culled by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has been aggressively trimming content for streaming. "He cancelled 42 projects, including ours," Arthur revealed.