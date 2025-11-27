Have you checked the line-up for the International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2026 commencing from January 20?

Since the inception, the International Kolkata Short Film Festival has been giving an opportunity for creative minds, especially those who work independently a platform to showcase their hidden talents. Being held in a city like Kolkata which has not only produced cinematic masters but also is a city which is home to modern creative and cultural genius; the Festival only further enlightens the already culturally rich minds of the people.
The major highlight of the Festival is the coming together of global storytelling across different themes and formats on a single stage. Spread across different categories – International, National, and Bengal, the Festival has over 250 official selections. Some of the movies in the line-up include Black Balloons by Gal Attia from Israel; Trezor the Dog by Ilya Severov from Russia; How to Kill a Chicken by Chiahsin Hsieh from Taiwan; Grey Skies by Unni Rav from America; and Reliefs by Juan Manuel Gonzalex Fernandez from Mexico in the International Category.
In the National category, the films that will be screened are RU BA RU by Kapil Tanwar; Echoes of Us by Joe Rajan; Almari Ka Achaar by Rakesh Rawat; Beyond the Sands by Ranveer R Rajput; How to eat birthday cake by Leron Dsouza and Caged by Gaurav Chaudhury.
For the Bengal Category, the line-up includes Qubool Hain by Joy Gorey; If by Tathagata Ghosh; MISHTI by Rajarshi Banerjee; Ulto Rajar Desh by Rishav Datta; A strange Darkness by Purandar Chaudhuri; ITI: The Beginning by Abhishake De Sarkar; King Kartabyo by Soumya Maitra; and Ghee by Romi Banerjee. The Festival will also see additional screenings and talk sessions held by notable institutions of the city.
The organisers behind the Festival have great minds like Chairman Sourav Chakraborty along with notable personalities like Arghyakamal Mitra, Jaya Seal ghosh, Arnab Riingo Banerjee, Debaloy Bhattacharya, Subhrajit Dutta, Indrasis Acharya and others come together.
The Festival was first held in 2020 and since then over the last five edition is known to have hosted iconic names like Anirban Bhattacharya, Mohan Agashe, Moon Moon Sen, Bikram Ghosh, Barun Chanda among others.
What: International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2026
When: January 20-25, 2026
Where: Rotary Sadan