Have you checked the line-up for the International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2026 commencing from January 20?

The major highlight of the Festival is the coming together of global storytelling across different themes and formats on a single stage. Spread across different categories – International, National, and Bengal, the Festival has over 250 official selections. Some of the movies in the line-up include Black Balloons by Gal Attia from Israel; Trezor the Dog by Ilya Severov from Russia; How to Kill a Chicken by Chiahsin Hsieh from Taiwan; Grey Skies by Unni Rav from America; and Reliefs by Juan Manuel Gonzalex Fernandez from Mexico in the International Category.

In the National category, the films that will be screened are RU BA RU by Kapil Tanwar; Echoes of Us by Joe Rajan; Almari Ka Achaar by Rakesh Rawat; Beyond the Sands by Ranveer R Rajput; How to eat birthday cake by Leron Dsouza and Caged by Gaurav Chaudhury.

For the Bengal Category, the line-up includes Qubool Hain by Joy Gorey; If by Tathagata Ghosh; MISHTI by Rajarshi Banerjee; Ulto Rajar Desh by Rishav Datta; A strange Darkness by Purandar Chaudhuri; ITI: The Beginning by Abhishake De Sarkar; King Kartabyo by Soumya Maitra; and Ghee by Romi Banerjee. The Festival will also see additional screenings and talk sessions held by notable institutions of the city.