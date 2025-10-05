Fearless Femme: Mimi Chakraborty on Raktabeej 2
Actor Mimi Chakraborty impressed everyone in Raktabeej as the bold and unapologetic SP Sanjukta Mitra. As the prequel hit the theatres on September 26, the Raktabeej 2 the actor opened up about the movie, character, and life within and beyond the glamour of silver screen.
How did you feel before the release of Raktabeej 2?
I was nervous. It’s a Pujo release and Raktabeej was a mega hit and the expectation of people from Raktabeej 2 have been humongous. With many other films releasing, the pressure was huge.
You have reprised your role as SP Sanjukta Mitra in this film. And sequels often come with challenges. In many cases, we see sequels not faring as well as the original movie. Are you worried about that?
This is my first sequel and the character is already built. Everyone who works on a sequel focuses on building on the characters and story. So the nuances of Sanjukta Mitra’s character have been more escalated in the film so she becomes stronger. The relationship between individuals has also developed. The audience will decide whether there has been any growth as far as Sanjukta Mitra is concerned.
Raktabeej 2 is an action-packed film. Did you find the action sequences challenging?
I love action sequences. In Dainee too, there was action and I loved doing them. I enjoy going outdoors and taking challenges. If I do not try new things and get bored myself, what will I give to my audience? And how many actors get the opportunity to play a character like Sanjukta? So I tried to do as much as I could in this film and think people will like the action scenes.
Do you use body-doubles?
No, never. I have immense respect for those who do, but it’s a very demanding profession
Since you do all your stunts yourself, is there any training that you undergo?
I train in the gym very hard, which has helped me evolve in my fitness journey. For certain films, you need specific training like I had to learn Krav Maga for Khela Jokhon and practise the combat scene in Dainee. But for Raktabeej 2, I know the character and having come from a commercial background, I am aware of how things happen.
How do you prepare yourself for films that deal with sensitive issues?
I do not really prepare myself. Now we have no clue what blows out of proportion. I don’t think about that anymore because you cannot control it, and more so because of social media. As an actor, my job is to not do something that will affect my society adversely or send out the wrong message. This is a conscious choice I make.
How do you deal with the negativity on social media?
I ignore. I only address it when it crosses a limit. And everyone should take action when needed.
Recently fans loved seeing you with Subhashree Ganguly, saying that your friendship has rekindled.
To begin with, there was no problem despite what people assumed. Every year on my birthday she sends me flowers and I do the same. We watch and appreciate each other’s works. Just because we don’t kiss and post on social media doesn’t mean we are having a problem.
Let’s talk about work-life balance. What do you do when you are not working?
I have zero interest in being anywhere else but my home. I hate going out and dressing up. My job is to dress up and socialise, I don’t want to do that when I am not working. I love spending time with my dogs, or in my garden. I visit dog institutes and feed cows and detach from social media. I love peace and nature and animals bring me that.
You are a dog person, where do you stand on the stray dog issue?
I am an animal person. With all due regards, the apex court of India considers dogs as threats, but not rapists, molesters, catcallers, or murderers. That is very sad. There are more troubling issues in the capital, such as air pollution. The apex court should not view the voiceless as threats; there are other authorities responsible for such matters. Who will talk for them if we don’t?