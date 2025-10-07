The final act: Director Shonali Bose on her latest docu-film A Fly On The Wall

Nilesh Maniyar, her co-creator and Kapadia’s mutual friend, pushed her to capture moments honestly, reminding her why this story matters. Another key collaborator was sound designer Resul Pookutty, providing lapel mics and sound equipment, ensuring the film retained its clarity and intimacy.

Beyond the screen

Yet the journey to audiences was fraught with obstacles with the film facing repeated rejection at major western international festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, despite getting positive response from all corners, including questions about why the film was not going to the Oscars. Bose remembers the frustration vividly, as she says, “Filmmakers don’t talk about these feelings. I’ve cried, thinking how no one is taking this, even the festivals I attended in the past. The only conclusion is that it is not good enough. But then that’s not the experience of anybody watching.”

But when audiences finally saw it, the response was transformative. At Busan International Film Festival, the screening was house full, the audience young and the standing ovation unforgettable. In the lobby afterwards, many shared their own stories in tears. Bose recounts, “People tell you things they’ve never spoken about. A young girl at the Dharamshala International Film Festival told me she was suicidal, but watching the film gave her hope. It’s not about death, it’s about life.”