Sima’s Song by Roya Sadat spotlights the friendship between women in Afghanistan

A very poignant line in the film goes like this. Suraya is being advised by another woman politician 'You must leave the country to be safe'. Suraya replies—"We can't all leave".

The woman politician replies: "We can't all die". Suraya stays back and pays a heavy price. Sima and Suraya are reunited in prison. But it is too late. They realise they have just been pawns in the hands of two opposing groups who were only hungry for power. Suraya holds Sima in her arms through the night until Sima's dying breath.

Cut to 2023. Suraya’s granddaughter now holds Sima’s Rubab. Suraya plays a tape of Sima singing a song by the Persian poet Rumi. The director cuts to shots of Afghan women, demanding their rights. In fact, even as we spoke of hope at the Max Mueller Bhavan premises, a stone's throw from us the Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqui had held a press conference that very day at the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi and barred the entry of women journalists into the presser. This led to an uproar in India and the minister had to hold another press conference the following day where women journalists attended. “India is one of Afghanistan's closest friends ..and we want the Indian government to speak out for the rights of Afghan women which are being snatched from them", Roya pleaded from exile.

At a post-screening conversation with director Roya Sadat who joined me online from Canada where her film Sima's Song had just won an award at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, Canada , she walked us through the challenges of filming in exile.