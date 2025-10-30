SRFTI short film Nipaniya becomes only Indian entry at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025

One of the most powerful short films from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Nipaniya (Dropless), is ready to make its international impact as the only Indian choice in the International Shorts competition at the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival. The movie, directed by Anamika Pal, explores the serious crisis of a new mother whose milk dries up—a scenario that starkly brings to focus problems of gender bias and inherent indifference among women themselves.

SRFTI short film Nipaniya heads to Red Sea International Film Festival

Anamika, who belongs to the shepherding community in Uttar Pradesh, spoke on the personal value of the choice. In an interview by a leading publication, the director expressed that being selected for the festival is a tremendous source of courage, especially as this trip marks her first time traveling outside her hometown and college city to an entirely new country. This international recognition is significant because, back in her small town, her family and acquaintances don’t truly grasp the nature of her work.