Sabar Bonda to hit big screen on September 19

Rohan said the film is a part of him. “This film is a part of me, shaped by the people and moments that have made me who I am. To watch it grow from an idea to finding recognition at Sundance, and now finally bringing it home, feels deeply humbling and overwhelming. Partnering with Spirit Media to release this film in India is truly special,” he said in a statement.

“What makes this journey even more meaningful is the support of incredible filmmakers like Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Saie Tamhankar and Vikramaditya Motwane who have come on board as Executive Producers. To have such voices championing Sabar Bonda is both an honour and a source of great strength,” he added.

“Sabar Bonda is a tender yet powerful film, deeply rooted in its characters while speaking to something universal. Winning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance is a landmark moment for the film and for Indian cinema at large. With Sabar Bonda, Rohan has delivered a remarkable debut! Spirit Media is proud to bring this film to audiences in India and to champion its journey as it reaches the world.”