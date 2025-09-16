Anay Sanghvi redefines storytelling with Empty Frames, starring Vishal Singh

Director, producer and writer Anay Sanghvi, known for his work across film, streaming, and global digital platforms, is set to release his most personal project yet, Empty Frames. A short film, starring Vishal Singh, best known for Saath Nibhana Saathiya, plays a transformative role as a homeless musician.

Anay Sanghvi's Empty Frames is an emotion carried through music

“Empty Frames, like the story itself, began with a feeling, an emotion carried through music… They are invisible, yet their stories are complex and deeply human,” says Anay, who has written, directed, and produced the film.

Every element of Empty Frames was carefully crafted to immerse audiences into the protagonist Kian's inner world. Shot in a 4:3 aspect ratio with moody tones and a haunting background score, the film captures both silence and suppressed emotions with raw authenticity. “Every aspect of Empty Frames was designed intricately… Every frame, shadow, and note work together, making the audience feel Kian’s story rather than just watch it,” Anay explains. Vishal Singh, stepping away from his television image, delivers a deeply vulnerable performance. “He didn’t just play Kian, he lived him,” adds Anay.

Anay’s body of work spans Disney India’s Imagine That, Hotstar’s Code M Season 2, and international collaborations with Dhar Mann Studios and ReelShort. He has also contributed to projects such as the Peaky Blinders x Zaeden campaign, award-winning short Turkey Medicine, and the animated short The Crit. Reflecting on his ability to move between formats, Anay says, “For me, film is a visual language, and different formats are just different dialects… No matter the platform, it’s about creating moments that stay with people, stories that are felt, not just watched.”