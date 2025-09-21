Here's how to watch The Conjuring movies in order

If you are a horror movie freak, you have definitely watched most, if not all, movies of The Conjuring Universe. However, for film-verses that have multiple movies that are part of a larger storyline, following the correct order becomes important.
The Conjuring franchise, revolving around some real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, can be watched in two ways: by date of release or by following the universe timeline or chronology.
If you follow the release dates of the movie, you do not have to fear spoilers. However, following the chronological timeline offers a deeper dive into the lore and origins of the demonic entities.
Follow this list if you watch The Conjuring movies by order of release, the way in which the filmmakers intended.
The Conjuring (2013)
Annabelle (2014)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
The Nun (2018)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
The Nun II (2023)
The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)
Follow this list if you watch the movies chronologically in terms of the timeline they were set in, to get a better idea of the timeline.
The Nun (1952)
Annabelle: Creation (1955)
The Nun II (1956)
Annabelle (1967)
The Conjuring (1971)
Annabelle Comes Home (1972)
The Curse of La Llorona (1973)
The Conjuring 2 (1977)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (1981)
The Conjuring: Last Rites (1986)
The latest movie of The Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, released on September 5, 2025. For the first time, there is no other movie from the universe in the works as we speak. However, there has been no confirmation of this being the last film either.
