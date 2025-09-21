Here's how to watch The Conjuring movies in order

If you are a horror movie freak, you have definitely watched most, if not all, movies of The Conjuring Universe. However, for film-verses that have multiple movies that are part of a larger storyline, following the correct order becomes important.

The Conjuring franchise, revolving around some real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, can be watched in two ways: by date of release or by following the universe timeline or chronology.

There are two orders you can follow while binge-watching The Conjuring movies

If you follow the release dates of the movie, you do not have to fear spoilers. However, following the chronological timeline offers a deeper dive into the lore and origins of the demonic entities.