5 vintage anime titles you must explore

Vintage anime is close to the hearts of longtime fans and presents a compelling point of entry for newcomers. These classics, with their unique art styles and pioneering storytelling, set the stage for the rich industry we enjoy today. Throw sleek contemporary animation out the window; these five shows are a must-watch for anyone wishing to experience the beginnings of Japanese animation.

Here are some old anime classics you must not miss out on

Leading the charge is Cowboy Bebop. This 1998 space western, based on a group of ragtag bounty hunters living on the move in the solar system, is a combination of sci-fi action film noir and jazz music that sets a one-of-a-kind and unimpeachable tone. With an engrossing episodic format and a cast of profoundly flawed yet lovable characters, it's a work of genius that defies genre. The show is renowned for its phenomenal soundtrack that beautifully complements the chic animation.

Then we have Sailor Moon. Many will know the name of this 1992 programme but it is more than a kids’ show. It took the magical girl genre and added a team dynamic and a focus on friendship loyalty and empowerment. The look is a visual treat with pastel colours and flowing transformation sequences but at its core is a story about discovering strength in unity and standing up for what is right.