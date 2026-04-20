Swastika Mukherjee and Anirban Chakrabarti on their film Bibi Payra

A

Swastika: Let’s swap and tell about our onscreen partners. Jagannath comes from a lower-middle-class background, and the way he has thought of leading his life, he couldn’t quite do that, though he is trying his best every day. Their relationship is sometimes like a married couple, and sometimes not. I think it’s more of a functional marriage. Sometimes, the line between love, dependency, and responsibility becomes truly blurry. He’s a little crazy, too.

Anirban: Shiuli, Jagannath’s wife, tries to run the household deftly but at times messes it up. She has a crazy streak, too. Suppose she is doing something but loses her focus midway, and there is a blunder. Not that she does that intentionally, but it just happens. And here’s what irritates Jagannath, who is already frustrated with his life. They are not enemies, but they aren’t very friendly either. Trying to fit into the defined roles of a marriage, they kind of never got the scope of becoming partners.