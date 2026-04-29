Dhiman Barman’s Rappa Roy selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival

Dhiman also gives a quick anecdote to his film-making process and mentions, “Directing a movie is a problem-solving exercise. Things do not always go according to plan. It boils down to how one can make best use of time, space and availability of actors. I had the comic book by Sujog Bandhopadhyay as my guideline. On one hand, we wanted to follow the spirit of the story and individual character’s traits as much as possible while on the other, we wanted to show quirkiness, surrealness and contemporary looks to those audiences who have not read the comic.”

Keeping in mind that the modern audience is intelligent and analytical, Dhiman proceeded with the comic as his storyboard and a quirky freshness in his approach that made the movie stand out and ultimately get selected for a screening.