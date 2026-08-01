Naseeruddin Shah reveals why he is against receiving Lifetime Achievement awards

Naseeruddin Shah has refused to accept multiple Lifetime Achievement awards recently. The actor, still 76-years-old young, delivered yet another stellar performance in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and made it very clear that he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.
Legendary Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah was present at an event celebrating a remarkable 50-day run at the theatres of Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. During the event, the actor revealed that he has turned down several Lifetime Achievement awards recently because he does not think the time has come.
"I have been offered several Lifetime Achievement awards recently, and I said no. Lifetime Achievement awards are a way of saying your work is done. I have no intention of leaving after taking them, and that is why I don’t accept these awards. I don’t think my job is done", the veteran actor said.
Naseeruddin plays Ishar Singh Grewal in the partition-era romance that stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles. The multiple National Award winning actor has received a lot of praise for his performance in the film.
Acknowledging the appreciation, he said, "I feel very fortunate to have been a part of this film, and I’m extremely proud of it. Thank you all for the support you have lent".
Known for one iconic performance after another, Naseeruddin Shah has made it very clear that he does not want to stop working as an actor yet, and that is great news for movie lovers.
He has given us memorable performances in films like, Aakrosh (1980), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Masoom (1983), Ijaazat (1987), A Wednesday (2008) and more. His work in Sparsh (1980) and Paar (1984) earned him National Awards for Best Actor. He also bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Iqbal (2005).
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