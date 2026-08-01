Naseeruddin Shah reveals why he is against receiving Lifetime Achievement awards

"I have been offered several Lifetime Achievement awards recently, and I said no. Lifetime Achievement awards are a way of saying your work is done. I have no intention of leaving after taking them, and that is why I don’t accept these awards. I don’t think my job is done", the veteran actor said.

Naseeruddin plays Ishar Singh Grewal in the partition-era romance that stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles. The multiple National Award winning actor has received a lot of praise for his performance in the film.

Acknowledging the appreciation, he said, "I feel very fortunate to have been a part of this film, and I’m extremely proud of it. Thank you all for the support you have lent".