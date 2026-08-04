Imran Khan to make his comeback with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum on Netflix

Imran Khan will soon return to the screen after a long hiatus. The Bollywood actor has confirmed in a recent interview that he will be in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum on Netflix. The actor has not been seen in any mainstream film since Katti Batti (2015).
Imran Khan once ruled Bollywood with rom-coms and took a long break after 2015. Now, more than a decade later, the 43-year-old actor is set to feature in the Netflix film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.
Recently, the actor sat down for a chat with a publication of repute and announced that he has "just finished" filming a romantic comedy. "It's a grown-up romantic comedy... age-appropriate to where I am now", he said.
Imran further shared that the film is set to release at the end of 2026 on the streaming platform Netflix. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will also star young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada who was greatly praised by Imran. Without delving much into the plot of the movie and other details, the actor said, "It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years".
Known for making romantic comedies that explore young love like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and more, Imran will be seen a mature romantic film, that is expected to offer a fresh and unique take on love that happens at an older age.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was Imran Khan's debut film and he immediately won over hearts. He starred opposite Genelia D'Souza and announced himself as the classic boy-next-door character whom the audience wanted more of.
However, Imran's talents went beyond feel-good romantic-comedies and he delivered one of the best performances of his career in the black comedy Delhi Belly which released in 2011 and ushered in a new era in Bollywood.
After his last film in 2015 opposite Kangana Ranaut, the actor decided to step away from the limelight and the movie industry. The actor, who had just become a father, decided to spend time with his family after a particularly low period.