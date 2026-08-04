Imran Khan to make his comeback with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum on Netflix

Recently, the actor sat down for a chat with a publication of repute and announced that he has "just finished" filming a romantic comedy. "It's a grown-up romantic comedy... age-appropriate to where I am now", he said.

Imran further shared that the film is set to release at the end of 2026 on the streaming platform Netflix. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will also star young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada who was greatly praised by Imran. Without delving much into the plot of the movie and other details, the actor said, "It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years".

The romantic boy-next-door

Known for making romantic comedies that explore young love like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and more, Imran will be seen a mature romantic film, that is expected to offer a fresh and unique take on love that happens at an older age.