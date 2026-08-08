Labubu is coming to the big screen, but what’s the story?

That folkloric backstory is exactly why a live-action treatment feels like more than just a toy cash-in. Sony Pictures and Pop Mart have officially confirmed they're co-developing a feature film blending live-action and CGI, with the project announced in Paris during a stop on The Monsters' 10th-anniversary exhibition tour.

That tension between whimsy and menace is baked into Labubu’s design, and it's the kind of duality that practically begs for an origin story on screen. Where did these creatures come from? Do they live hidden in some forest realm, only glimpsed by humans who wander too far off the path? Is there a mythic hierarchy among The Monsters' wider cast? None of this has been confirmed in an official synopsis yet, but it's the natural direction fans and industry watchers are circling — and it would give the film a built-in mythology to explore rather than inventing one from scratch.