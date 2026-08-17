Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Jerry Bruckheimer shares major update

Despite the buzz the comments have generated, industry watchers are cautioning fans not to get ahead of themselves. Jerry did not confirm that any agreement has actually been signed, and this isn't the first time he's said something similar — he made comparable comments about a year ago, expressing optimism that Johnny would return if the right script came together. That means this weekend's update, while encouraging, may simply reflect where negotiations have been sitting for some time rather than a genuine breakthrough.

Perhaps the most intriguing wrinkle is what shape Pirates 6 might actually take. According to reporting separate from Bruckheimer's own comments, sources indicate the next film may not be built around Jack Sparrow as the lead at all. Instead, the story could centre on Margot Robbie's character, introduced in the 2017 spin-off era of the franchise, with Sparrow appearing in a supporting capacity — effectively positioning the film as a passing of the torch rather than a straightforward return to form.