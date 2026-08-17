Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Jerry Bruckheimer shares major update

Longtime Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed this weekend that he is in active conversations with Johnny Depp about reprising his signature role in a sixth instalment of the Disney franchise.
The revelation came after Jerry received a Disney Legends tribute at this year’s D23 fan expo. Speaking with Deadline following the ceremony, Jerry was direct about where things stand. He said, “We're talking to Johnny, we're working on the screenplay and hopefully we can get this done.”
Despite the buzz the comments have generated, industry watchers are cautioning fans not to get ahead of themselves. Jerry did not confirm that any agreement has actually been signed, and this isn't the first time he's said something similar — he made comparable comments about a year ago, expressing optimism that Johnny would return if the right script came together. That means this weekend's update, while encouraging, may simply reflect where negotiations have been sitting for some time rather than a genuine breakthrough.
Perhaps the most intriguing wrinkle is what shape Pirates 6 might actually take. According to reporting separate from Bruckheimer's own comments, sources indicate the next film may not be built around Jack Sparrow as the lead at all. Instead, the story could centre on Margot Robbie's character, introduced in the 2017 spin-off era of the franchise, with Sparrow appearing in a supporting capacity — effectively positioning the film as a passing of the torch rather than a straightforward return to form.
Details on director, plot, and release timeline remain unannounced. The franchise, which has grossed billions worldwide across five films, hasn't released a new entry since 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales, which underperformed at the box office relative to its predecessors.
For now, fans will have to settle for Jerry's optimism and the knowledge that, for the first time in years, real conversations appear to be happening.
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