Padma Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kakababu team announce 5th movie Bhoyongkar Shundor

Kakababu was first adapted for the modern screen almost 13 years ago with Mishawr Rahosyo followed by Yeti Obhijaan and Kakababur Protyabartan. While all three films followed the uncle –nephew adventure, originally written by Bengali novelist Sunil Gangopadhyay, the three films had their adventure journeys carved outside the country. With Vijayanagar-er Hirey, for the first time, the team explored the beauty of the UNESCO world Heritage Site of Hampi, down South. Moreover, after Srijit’s exit from the director’s chair it was helmed by Chandrasish Ray. As per the announcement, Ray is set to hold fort as the director for the next movie as well which will explore ‘ Heaven on Earth’ – Kashmir.

The announcement of the fifth movie reaffirms the love and affection that the audiences have given these adaptations. With ‘What is the next movie?’ being a constant during the hall visits, and the team finally confirming it, excitement knows no bounds. Ray mentions, “The response to the previous film reaffirmed our belief that Kakababu’s world still holds immense cinematic possibilities. Bhoyongkar Shundor will explore new emotional and adventurous terrains while staying true to the spirit of the original literature. We are committed to elevating both the scale and the storytelling experience for audiences.”