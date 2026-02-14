Padma Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kakababu team announce 5th movie Bhoyongkar Shundor

After the grand success of the fourth installment of the Kakababu movie – Vijayanagar-er Hirey which released less than a month back, the whole team took to stage during one of their hall visits and made a grander announcement. The team would be back again next year with the fifth movie from the franchise – Bhoyongkor Shundor starring Padma Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmik as Kakababu (Raja Roy Choudhury) and his nephew Santu.
Kakababu was first adapted for the modern screen almost 13 years ago with Mishawr Rahosyo followed by Yeti Obhijaan and Kakababur Protyabartan. While all three films followed the uncle –nephew adventure, originally written by Bengali novelist Sunil Gangopadhyay, the three films had their adventure journeys carved outside the country. With Vijayanagar-er Hirey, for the first time, the team explored the beauty of the UNESCO world Heritage Site of Hampi, down South. Moreover, after Srijit’s exit from the director’s chair it was helmed by Chandrasish Ray. As per the announcement, Ray is set to hold fort as the director for the next movie as well which will explore ‘ Heaven on Earth’ – Kashmir.
The announcement of the fifth movie reaffirms the love and affection that the audiences have given these adaptations. With ‘What is the next movie?’ being a constant during the hall visits, and the team finally confirming it, excitement knows no bounds. Ray mentions, “The response to the previous film reaffirmed our belief that Kakababu’s world still holds immense cinematic possibilities. Bhoyongkar Shundor will explore new emotional and adventurous terrains while staying true to the spirit of the original literature. We are committed to elevating both the scale and the storytelling experience for audiences.”
Prosenjit Chatterjee who is the heart and soul of the movies also added, “Kakababu is not just a character I portray he is an emotion that has travelled across generations. The love we have received for the fourth film has been deeply humbling. Announcing Bhoyongkar Shundor amidst audiences today made the moment even more special. It feels like a collective celebration. With every chapter, our endeavour is to honour Sunil Gangopadhyay’s legacy while presenting Kakababu in a way that feels relevant, rooted, and resonant.”