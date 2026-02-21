Bhaggolokkhi Bumper explores the dramedy of winning a fortune

This Bengali movie was conceptualised way back in 2021 and has finally been culminated into a full-length feature film awaiting release in 2026. The movie follows the life of Narayan who is struggling with his work, loss, debt and heartbreak. The irony? He is a marriage officiator. In a desperate situation while trying to weave his life out of the commotion, he ends up purchasing a lottery ticket. For a while it seems he may have won and his worries are gone, but soon after trouble follows including a murder. Does Narayan really get a respite from his troubles? Is he really the winner of the lottery? Or there is more to it? These are all other questions will be answered in Bhaggolokkhi Bumper.

Director Rishav mentions, “In 2021, the concept of Bhaggolokkhi Bumper came to mind while sitting in the office. In 2023, the screenplay was finished. Through many challenges, new people, and new responsibilities, the journey began. Bhaggolokkhi Bumper is not just a story about changing fortunes; it is a journey of conscience, karma, and human choices.”