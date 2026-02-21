Swanand Kirkire joins Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya in a pivotal role

Sharing his thoughts on coming on board the film, Swanand shares, “Working with Sooraj ji feels like coming home to a certain kind of storytelling that shaped many of us as audiences. His films have always celebrated love not just between two people, but within families, across generations, in quiet gestures and unspoken understanding. When I heard the world of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I was deeply moved by its emotional simplicity and sincerity. What I love about Soorajji’s writing is that even the silences carry meaning. There is dignity, restraint and warmth in the way he builds relationships on screen. As an actor, that is both challenging and fulfilling because you are required to underplay and yet remain emotionally present.”

He continues, “Being part of a Rajshri film carries its own legacy. There’s a certain purity and belief in goodness that the banner represents, and to collaborate with a team that values emotional honesty over spectacle is incredibly refreshing. Sharing the screen with Ayushmann and Sharvari has also been a beautiful experience; they both bring such individuality and sensitivity to their craft.”

With production underway and anticipation steadily building, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is shaping up to be one of the most awaited romantic family dramas of 2026, blending nostalgia with contemporary emotion under Sooraj Barjatya’s timeless lens.