Tom Hanks set to portray Abraham Lincoln?

The Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to portray the former President Abraham Lincoln in the upcoming film adaptation of Lincoln in the Bardo from Starburns Industries.

The actor will also produce the project, based on George Saunders’ bestselling novel, through his Playtone label with partner Gary Goetzman. George Saunders is adapting the novel with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Duke Johnson set to direct and produce.

This is far from Hanks’ first time portraying a real-life figure, with his filmography ranging from astronaut Jim Lovell to hero pilot Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, as well as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, Fred Rodgers and Walt Disney, but it is the actor’s first time portraying a US President.