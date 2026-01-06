New Bengali films to watch out for in 2026, including the new Kakababu movie

As we get ready to turn the last pages of the 2025 calendar, plans to spend the year ahead are already forming in the crisp pages of the 2026 diaries. From celebrating long weekends to going for a movie date on special days, dates are encircled, but plans remain to be made. So, Indulge gives you a round-up of upcoming Bengali movies between January and March 2026 that you can bookmark for all your special occasions, with family, friends, or special ones.
If you want to enjoy the thrill of discovering a new place, the joy of meeting new characters, and have goosebumps knowing what you are witnessing may be an altered reality, then Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is the perfect movie for you. Presented by award –winning director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, written by Zinia Sen and directed by Aritra Mukherjee, the movie promises a little bit of everything – love, scares, laughs, nostalgia, and emotions. Starring Mimi Chakraborty, Swastika Dutta, Soham Mazumder, and Bonny Sengupta, this quirky ghostly story awaits your presence with open arms… or bones!
Releasing on January 23, 2026
After traversing the sands of Egypt, Mount Everest in search of the Yeti, and the jungles of Africa battling poachers, Kakababu and his trusted aid Santu come back for their next adventure- Vijaynagar’er Hirey. Adapted from novelist Sunil Gangopadhyay’s story of the same name, the duo travels through the majestic ruins of Hampi in search of a diamond. And when you speak of diamonds, powerful adversaries would be present to block the path. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aryann Bhowmik, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Rajnandini Paul, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, and Satyam Bhattacharya, among others, this Chandrasish Ray directorial is bound to make you glued to your seats.
Releasing on January 23, 2026
Mahanayak Uttam Kumar’s last film Ogo Bodhu Sundori had an iconic song – Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil. Almost four and a half decades and many jokes later, Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen bring a movie trying to decipher the nature and personality of women. This romantic comedy by the same name as the famous song is about a street-smart boy, Jhontu, essayed by Ankush, who lacks in one area- understanding women. But he takes up the challenge, and realises that this might be the most complex journey of his life. This Sumeet- Saahil directorial also features Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta, and Ipshita Mukherjee in vital roles. So, this Saraswati Puja, get ready to wear those pretty sarees and kurtas and book a ticket at your nearest theatre halls.
Releasing on January 23, 2026
You know a story has something to tell when, for the first time, a movie is being presented by veteran actor-director Aparna Sen. Written and directed by Ranjan Ghosh, Adamya or The Unbroken will make you travel with a 23-year old hunter, who becomes the hunted, when a political assassination goes wrong. He takes refuge, fleeing from the system, in the Sunderbans where man, nature and state conflicts are debated upon. Questions related to the identity and purpose of the young man surfaces. Is he an extremist or a revolutionary? Starring Aryuun Ghosh, Sourya Madrajee, Arjo Giri, Shubham Dutta, Relish Khan, Samrat Bose, Debasish Giri and Senjuti Mukherjee (guest appearance), the movie, a Sukanta Bhattacharya, centenary tribute, is all about finding one's reality, identity and purpose in life.
Releasing on February 13, 2026
Probably the most awaited romantic story for next year is Mon Maaney Na. This Rahool Mukherjee directorial has already been making headlines since it marks the debut of Hiya Chatterjee and Bengali debut of Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik in their first Bengali movie. Soumya Mukherjee also plays a pivotal part in the film. While not much has been divulged about the film, one can definitely decipher from clues being left on social media, that it is a new-age romantic story where romance, understanding love, and acceptance slowly align themselves with personal experiences and heartbreaks. For all the young couples, those having college crushes, anyone who is dating, and most importantly, those who are confused in love, Mon Maaney Na is the perfect combination of romance, comedy, and emotion that you should sit through.
Releasing on February 13, 2026
