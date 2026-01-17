Bonny Sengupta on playing Aranyadeb in Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

A

I believe in negative energy. I have seen Ghost Busters, Aahat, and also Annabelle, which is based on true stories. So what is a Ghost; or its perception is confusing. I had recently been to Bali, and we were hearing a lot of banging noises from our room. I got up and saw a figure walking out of the door. I asked Koushani, who was amazed because she couldn’t see who I was yelling at. The next day, we checked camera footage, but nothing was there.