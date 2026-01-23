Bengali director Rudrajit Roy wins Best Director at Third Eye Asian Film Festival

Pinjar has a star cast comprising Mamata Shankar, Joy Sengupta, Satakshi Nandy, Sagnik Mukherjee, Samiul Alam, Mallika Banerjee, Ishan Mazumder, Tathagata Mukherjee and Swastidipa Rabidas. Roy tries to portray Pinjar as a protest against the cages that are build around birds. He takes this as a metaphor and talks about the humane and emotional confinement that one is made to go through.

The film is a call to action for compassion and a voice against cruelty. It follows five individuals and through their background stories shows the audience how every individual is fighting for freedom from the invisible boundaries around them. While Rudrajit Roy has directed the movie, Rahul Roye is credited for the screenplay, Manas Bhattacharya helmed the cinematography and music is organised by Ratul Shankar.

Roy expresses his gratitude towards the Festival jury for the recognition and reiterates that the recognition is an encouragement to independent storytelling and creative risk-taking.