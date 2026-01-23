Bengali director Rudrajit Roy wins Best Director at Third Eye Asian Film Festival

Director Rudrajit Roy’s Pinjar made waves at the Kolkata International Film Festival when it had the Kolakta premiere last year. This time around, the movie and the director are both making headlines by winning the Best Director- Special Jury Mention in the Indian Cinema Competition at the 22nd Third Eye Asian Film Festival. Roy's was the only representation from Bengal and his win the only one fromt he city at the prestigious Film Festival this year. The film resonated with the audience and jury alike for its strong metaphor led narrative, one that remained tightly etched in the minds long after the screen turned blank.
The Festival has been celebrating Asian voices for over two decades, brining meaningful cinema to the niche audience. Roy’s win as an independent filmmaker is testament to the steady emergence of independent voices in cinema that still drives attention through powerful storytelling. He was awarded the recognition in the presence of festival curator Meenakshi Sheede, festival chairman Kiran V Shantaram and festival director Santosh Gajanan Pathare.
Pinjar has a star cast comprising Mamata Shankar, Joy Sengupta, Satakshi Nandy, Sagnik Mukherjee, Samiul Alam, Mallika Banerjee, Ishan Mazumder, Tathagata Mukherjee and Swastidipa Rabidas. Roy tries to portray Pinjar as a protest against the cages that are build around birds. He takes this as a metaphor and talks about the humane and emotional confinement that one is made to go through.
The film is a call to action for compassion and a voice against cruelty. It follows five individuals and through their background stories shows the audience how every individual is fighting for freedom from the invisible boundaries around them. While Rudrajit Roy has directed the movie, Rahul Roye is credited for the screenplay, Manas Bhattacharya helmed the cinematography and music is organised by Ratul Shankar.
Roy expresses his gratitude towards the Festival jury for the recognition and reiterates that the recognition is an encouragement to independent storytelling and creative risk-taking.
