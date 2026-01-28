Zombie horror comedy Zorr to hit the screens on February 6

It is the age of experimenting with the horror genre. While it is definitely one of the most loved genres by modern audience, it is also a very tough genre to visit. However, due to high demand, more and more directors and actors are getting the confidence to accept the genre and make it their own. The latest addition to it is the zombie-horror-comedy called Zorr which is all set to release next month.
Imagine your daily 9-5 corporate space turning into a survival zone due to a viral outbreak. Friends Jitu and Guddu get trapped in office overnight due to work and when they wake up, the world around them is no longer the same. A contaminated drink has caused the outbreak of a zombie epidemic and the few humans who are untouched by it start their journey of struggle, loyalty, betrayal – all in the name of survival. Will they be able to evade their fates? Will the epidemic be controlled? How will they be able to survive? These and more questions are answered through the movie.
The ensemble cast includes Joy Sengupta, Rishab Chadha, Akash Makhija, Sonam Arora, Prantika Das, Kavya Kashyap, Ricky Tewary, Sekhar Kanjilal and Vijai Singh, each of them contributing to the humour and emotional depth of the movie.
This Hindi-language movie aims to break the boundaries between regional and national cinema and take regional voices to a national platform. What makes this form of storytelling interesting is the witty blend of horror, comedy, action and social satire, set against a contemporary urban backdrop of New Delhi.
While zombie movies or zombie slashers are not uncommon in the West, it still remains as an unexplored path in storytelling and how much it will be able to win over the Indian audience is something that only time will tell.
Zorr releases in theatres on February 6