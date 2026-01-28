Zombie horror comedy Zorr to hit the screens on February 6

Imagine your daily 9-5 corporate space turning into a survival zone due to a viral outbreak. Friends Jitu and Guddu get trapped in office overnight due to work and when they wake up, the world around them is no longer the same. A contaminated drink has caused the outbreak of a zombie epidemic and the few humans who are untouched by it start their journey of struggle, loyalty, betrayal – all in the name of survival. Will they be able to evade their fates? Will the epidemic be controlled? How will they be able to survive? These and more questions are answered through the movie.

The ensemble cast includes Joy Sengupta, Rishab Chadha, Akash Makhija, Sonam Arora, Prantika Das, Kavya Kashyap, Ricky Tewary, Sekhar Kanjilal and Vijai Singh, each of them contributing to the humour and emotional depth of the movie.