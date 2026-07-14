Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2, internet asks 'kya majboori thi?'

Filmmaker Sohum Shah stated today that Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2. Sohum shared a series of images with Alia on Instagram, along with an enigmatic message teasing a 'new chapter' for the franchise and revealing the film's December 3, 2027, theatrical release date.
2018 release Tumbbad portrays a terrifying story of avarice, mythology, and a terrible guardian named Hastar. It did poorly at the box office during its initial run but gained a devoted following on streaming sites. It became one of India's most well-liked rereleases and solidified its reputation as a cult favourite when it reappeared in theatres in September 2024.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside Sohum himself, had already been locked in for Tumbbad 2. Adding Alia to the mix instantly raises the film’s profile and signals that the sequel is being positioned as a much bigger theatrical event than its predecessor.
For Alia, this is her first horror film in a career spanning 14 years. Reports indicate her role is being described as pivotal to the story rather than a cameo appearance.
However, after Alpha's disappointing box office run, fans of the cult film have slammed makers for casting Alia.
Rahi Anil Barve, the original director of the franchise, is leaving and the sequel will be helmed by Adesh Prasad. Rahi affirmed that his departure was amicable and that all parties were grateful for the first movie's voyage. Plot specifics are still being kept under wraps, but preliminary rumours indicate that the plot will delve deeper into the franchise's themes of immortality, with Sohum's character Pandurang once more at its core.
Despite a solid opening weekend, Alia's most recent release, the action thriller Alpha, which was promoted as the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, fell short of box office projections, with receipts tapered off sharply on weekdays.
"Why going for a starcast when you have such a strong script? These stars ruin the essence of good movies by their overacting," a fan wrote on X.
"Khatam bhai Kya majboori thi bhai. Hastar maaf nahi karega," another fan joked.
Another X user remarked, "Tumbad did not have any big names. The story and the treatment were the stars. I hope by adding big names loke Alia and Nawaz, it doesn't become a star centric movie instead of story centric."
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.