Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2, internet asks 'kya majboori thi?'

Filmmaker Sohum Shah stated today that Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2. Sohum shared a series of images with Alia on Instagram, along with an enigmatic message teasing a 'new chapter' for the franchise and revealing the film's December 3, 2027, theatrical release date.

Alia Bhatt’s first horror film is Tumbbad 2, confirms Sohum Shah

2018 release Tumbbad portrays a terrifying story of avarice, mythology, and a terrible guardian named Hastar. It did poorly at the box office during its initial run but gained a devoted following on streaming sites. It became one of India's most well-liked rereleases and solidified its reputation as a cult favourite when it reappeared in theatres in September 2024.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside Sohum himself, had already been locked in for Tumbbad 2. Adding Alia to the mix instantly raises the film’s profile and signals that the sequel is being positioned as a much bigger theatrical event than its predecessor.