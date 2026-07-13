After global success, Dhurandhar: The Revenge falters at the Japanese box office

The shortfall also cost Dhurandhar a spot among the ten biggest opening days ever posted by an Indian film in Japan. To edge out Tiger 3, which currently holds the No. 10 position, the film needed at least 1,300 admissions on day one.

Japan has proven to be an unpredictable market for Indian blockbusters. RRR remains the gold standard, having pulled in a staggering 8,230 opening-day admissions, with Saaho (6,510) and Kalki 2898 AD (3,700) rounding out a distant second and third. Films like Pathaan (2,220), Salaar (2,200), and Jawan (1,960) also cleared four figures on their opening days.

Dhurandhar’s numbers were closer to the underwhelming Japanese debut of Pushpa 2 earlier this year, which similarly missed the top ten despite arriving with substantial pre-release buzz.