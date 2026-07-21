'A long-lived tradition': Kevin Feige on Adam Driver's repeated refusal to join MCU

Marvel's Kevin Feige cannot get Adam Driver on board no matter how hard he tries! During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, the President of Marvel Studios shared that the actor has refused to join the franchise multiple times.
Adam Driver has turned down opportunities to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiple times, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said.
In the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said, "It’s no secret we’d like to [work with AdamDriver]. But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition. He couldn’t be more cordial. He is usually upfront about how he is feeling."
Despite his repeated rejections to join the board, there have been rumours that the actor might finally be a part of MCU, featuring in the X-Men's big screen revival that is in the works at the moment. Speculations suggest that Adam might play William Stryker if he finally decides to get on board.
However, there have been no official confirmation regarding the cast of the film so far and on the podcast, Kevin shared that the casting details have not been decided.
In the podcast, Kevin did not reveal the exact roles that Adam has turned down but he seems to have been used to it, calling it a "long-lived tradition". The 42-year-old actor also hasn't ever opened up what makes him say no to the world-famous franchise so many times.
Adam Driver is not particularly averse to superhero or fantasy films, given he has worked in all three films of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, starring as Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).
In fact, the actor had plans of doing more in the Star Wars franchise and was developing a film solely on his character Kylo along with director Steven Soderbergh. Unfortunately, Disney cancelled the film and the project could not be completed.
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