'A long-lived tradition': Kevin Feige on Adam Driver's repeated refusal to join MCU

In the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said, "It’s no secret we’d like to [work with AdamDriver]. But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition. He couldn’t be more cordial. He is usually upfront about how he is feeling."

Despite his repeated rejections to join the board, there have been rumours that the actor might finally be a part of MCU, featuring in the X-Men's big screen revival that is in the works at the moment. Speculations suggest that Adam might play William Stryker if he finally decides to get on board.

However, there have been no official confirmation regarding the cast of the film so far and on the podcast, Kevin shared that the casting details have not been decided.