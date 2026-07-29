Evan Rachel Wood explains why she will not return for Practical Magic 2

Evan, in a recent interview, explained why she was not a part of the film. "I read the book and it seems like they’re not following the book. I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense", she said.

Evan Rachel Wood had previously clarified that she will not return for the sequel

Evan Rachel Wood had made a post on Instagram in early July confirming that she will not return for Practical Magic 2. "I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel."

The actress added, "l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."