Evan Rachel Wood explains why she will not return for Practical Magic 2

American actress Evan Rachel Wood will not return for the Practical Magic sequel. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that the second instalment of the movie is not following the book which is why she believes she was not called up.
Practical Magic 2 has been adapted from Alice Hoffman’s The Book of Magic which is a sequel to the first novel, Practical Magic. The eponymous film had released in 1988 and Evan Rachel Wood played Kylie Owens. However, the 38-year-old actress will not return for the 2026 sequel.
Evan, in a recent interview, explained why she was not a part of the film. "I read the book and it seems like they’re not following the book. I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense", she said.
Evan Rachel Wood had made a post on Instagram in early July confirming that she will not return for Practical Magic 2. "I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel."
The actress added, "l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."
The original film cast Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as two witch sisters, Sally Owens and Gillian Owens who were raised by their aunts. Evan along with Alexandra Artrip played Sally's daughters.
In Practical Magic 2, Evan's character has been recast with Joey King set to play Kylie while Maisie Williams plays Alexandra's character Antonia Owens. The movie will release on September 11, 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.