Is there a lesbian love story brewing in Cocktail 2? Kriti Sanon responds on the rumours

The actor went further to explain that when it comes to friendships among females, individuals tend to assume that the relationship is either one of jealousy or romance rather than considering the possibility of just plain friendship. The director Homi Adajania also chimed in the debate and indicated that the gossip may actually have arisen because of the close friendship that exists between Kriti and Rashmika.

In his casual tone, Homi mentioned that it was funny how he got to thinking about what could happen if the storyline were reversed, where Kriti and Rashmika are paired up, leaving Shahid Kapoor behind as the odd man out.

Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the film, was prompt to put an end to all these speculations and clear up about the story of the film. According to him, “There are two love stories, poorana aur naya love. Aur kuch bhi nahi hai, aur koi love nahi hai." Even Shahid Kapoor clarified these rumours saying, “Yeh family film hai.”

With all the gossip and rumours floating around, the creators are still tight-lipped when it comes to revealing important story elements. The movie fans will just have to wait till its release in theatres on June 19 for discovering how the real story that unfolds within.