Rapper Wiz Khalifa criticises Scream 7 for using AI deepfake

Well into his latest stream, available on YouTube, Wiz said, "Yeah, I went and seen Scream...The thing that was trash about it was the use of AI and deepfake. You can tell some writer just was like, 'We have to add this' and that shit is so forced and f**king corny, bro."

The rapper further advised that filmmakers should not make movies based on current events and trends since the plot gets lost. "That sh*t is trash because you're trying to capitalize so much off of what's going on right now that you're not even really fucking getting the point."

Wiz said he prefers movies that predict the future and explores events that have not happened yet. The 38-year-old said, "Just the difference is movies showed you what the future was gonna look like. They had FaceTime on phones back then, they had signs that said 'in the year 2025' and they was flying some sh**".

He majorly criticised the capitalisation of modern and popular trends for some easy cash which affects the craft of filmmaking.

The Scream franchise was launched in 1996 and is an iconic series in the horror film franchise. In the latest film, Scream 7, Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott. The film follows her life with her husband Mark Evans (Joel McHale) and daughter Tatum (Isabel May) in Pine Grove, Indiana, which gets disrupted by the return of the Ghostface killer.

Ghostface is in pursuit of the mother and daughter and they must find a way out. The film used AI deepfake to bring back Stu Macher who was played by Matthew Lillard in the original film.