Malvi Malhotra opens up about Arjun Bewakoof, her Hindi comeback and working with Sanjay Mishra

Speaking about what excited her the most about being part of this film, she said, “My character Geet excited me a lot, and the overall story of the film was also very interesting. While working in the South industry, I receive many scripts every day, but very rarely does a script stay in your mind. When I read this script, it really stuck with me.”

Speaking about how excited she is to work with Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang, she said, “I’m very excited. As a writer myself, I was happy to know that Rajesh sir has also written a book, so I even thought of sharing my book with him. And working with Sanjay sir is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve met him before and we had discussions about acting and craft. He is one of the finest actors who is very natural in his performances. It will be a great learning experience working with him.”

Describing the film and what audiences can expect from it, she said, “Every character in the film stands out and has its own importance. The film definitely has elements of dark comedy, so audiences can expect that tone. One of the biggest USPs of the film is that the climax is very unpredictable.”

Lastly, speaking about trusting a new director like Smita Singh for the project, she said, “I watched Smita’s previous film Andaman, and that convinced me that she can make a good film. My first step was to watch her earlier work, and after that I read the script of Arjun Bewakoof. Both things convinced me, so it didn’t take me much time to say yes to the project because of her conviction towards her work.”