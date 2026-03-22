MCU's three untitled films spark Phase 7 speculation after major slate update

Another project associated with MCU's three untitled movies is the highly anticipated reboot of Blade. Despite having had difficulties in completing its production and several delays, Marvel has not abandoned the movie,

It’s also a possibility that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be produced after the work on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day film. He seems to have been confirmed based on the reports that Destin Daniel Cretton is currently active within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moviegoers are eager for another instalment of the Deadpool & Wolverine series. The film's success introduced many new elements in Phase 7, making it an obvious candidate for MCU's three untitled films.

The studio appears to be producing a new version of the X-Men film series. We have already seen mutants in films like Deadpool and Wolverine. Sonner, we have also seen mutants feature in Avengers Doomsday.

Next in line is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release on July 31st. After this, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18th. Then comes Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17th, 2027.