MCU's three untitled films spark Phase 7 speculation after major slate update

Excitement has increased about the MCU's three untitled films after the record-breaking trailer release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland. Marvel Studios just announced the dates of release for three films: July 28, 2028, May 4, 2029, and July 13, 2029. It lead fans to assume Marvel is establishing the next phase of the MCU after the Multiverse Saga concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.
The announcement of MCU’s three untitled films highly likely means Phase 7 has now been launched. The film that has generated probably the most buzz around it is Black Panther 3. This project is in pre-production, and Ryan Coogler will direct it again. The story will continue following the events that took place in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Another project associated with MCU's three untitled movies is the highly anticipated reboot of Blade. Despite having had difficulties in completing its production and several delays, Marvel has not abandoned the movie,
It’s also a possibility that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be produced after the work on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day film. He seems to have been confirmed based on the reports that Destin Daniel Cretton is currently active within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviegoers are eager for another instalment of the Deadpool & Wolverine series. The film's success introduced many new elements in Phase 7, making it an obvious candidate for MCU's three untitled films.
The studio appears to be producing a new version of the X-Men film series. We have already seen mutants in films like Deadpool and Wolverine. Sonner, we have also seen mutants feature in Avengers Doomsday.
Next in line is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release on July 31st. After this, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18th. Then comes Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17th, 2027.