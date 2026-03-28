American actor James Tolkan passes away at 94

The caption of the post read, "We were saddened to learn of the passing of the great James Tolkan, known best to us at ILM as Principal Gerald Strickland and U.S. Marshal James Strickland in the Back to the Future trilogy. Our thoughts are with his wife Parmelee Welles, and all who knew him across his memorable life and career."

Following his portrayal of the very strict high school Vice Principal, Mr. Strickland, in Back to the Future, James came back to play the character in the 1989 sequel, Back to the Future Part II. He also featured in Back to the Future Part III (1990) but this time to play Strickland's ancestor, Marshal James Strickland.

Throughout his career, the veteran actor acted in multiple movies and television shows. He also ventured into Broadway and was one of the original cast members of Glengarry Glen Ross.

Some of his other noteworthy film credits include, Serpico (1973), Love and Death (1975), Prince of the City (1981),nMasters of the Universe (1987), Dick Tracy (1990) and Problem Child 2 (1991). The Hat Squad, Naked City, Remington Steele, Miami Vice and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air were some of the television shows he featured in.

James Tolkan leaves behind his wife, Parmelee Tolkan whom he married in 1971. The couple had a married life of 54 years.