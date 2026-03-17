Back to the Future actor Matt Clark has passed away at 89

American actor, Matt Clark, known for his work in the Back to the Future franchise, has passed away at the age of 89 following post surgery complications.
The actor's daughter, Aimee Clark has confirmed the news of her father's death, revealing that Matt passed in his home in Austin on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Actor Matt Clark has breathed his last after he developed complications following a back surgery. His daughter, Aimee Clark has confirmed the news.
The actor has had a long acting career, appearing in many Hollywood films throughout a career that spanned five decades. His famous role came in Back to the Future Part III, which released in 1990. Matt played the bartender Chester in the popular film and grabbed attention.
Throughout his career, Matt appeared in more than 50 feature films besides some notable roles in television shows. Out of the 50, more than 30 films belonged to the Westerns genre. Matt Clark was most famous for his work in Westerns, and according to reports, the last time he was seen on screen was in the 2014 film, A Million Ways to Die in the West.
That actor made his film debut with Black Like Me (1964) and other film credits include The Outlaw Josey Wales, Jeremiah Johnson, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, In The Heat of the Night and The Cowboys. Matt delivered some memorable performances in popular television shows including Grace Under Fire, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, and Little House on the Prairie.
Following his passing, director Gary Rosen said in his statement, "He was the kind of actor that defined Hollywood filmmaking in its greatest era. The utterly unique character player who made every scene he appeared in memorable, often stealing them from stars like Rod Steiger, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, and John Wayne."
Matt Clark married thrice, to Erica Lann (1958-66), Carol Trieste (1968) and finally to his current wife, Sharon Mays whom he wed in 2000. He is father to 4 children, Aimee Clark, Matthias Clark, Jason Clark and Seth Clark.