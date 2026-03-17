Back to the Future actor Matt Clark has passed away at 89

American actor, Matt Clark, known for his work in the Back to the Future franchise, has passed away at the age of 89 following post surgery complications.

The actor's daughter, Aimee Clark has confirmed the news of her father's death, revealing that Matt passed in his home in Austin on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Actor Matt Clark passes away after complications from a back surgery

Actor Matt Clark has breathed his last after he developed complications following a back surgery. His daughter, Aimee Clark has confirmed the news.

The actor has had a long acting career, appearing in many Hollywood films throughout a career that spanned five decades. His famous role came in Back to the Future Part III, which released in 1990. Matt played the bartender Chester in the popular film and grabbed attention.