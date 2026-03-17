Famous television personality Kiki Shepard has passed away at 74

American television host, Kiki Shepard has passed away at the age of 74, on Monday, March 16, 2026, her representative has confirmed. She was known for co-hosting the popular variety show, Showtime at the Apollo from 1987-2002.
Born Chiquita Renee Shepard, Kiki Shepard breathed her last on Monday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 74. Popular for her work as co-host on Showtime at the Apollo, Kiki wore many hats and started off as a dancer, voice and television actor, model, and even acted on Broadway in the 1970s and 80s.
The television personality's Broadway credits include Bubbling Brown Sugar, Comin’ Uptown, Reggae, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and Porgy and Bess.
During her long stint at Showtime at the Apollo, which was shot at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, Kiki featured alongside many renowned presenters such as Steve Harvey, Mo'Nique, Mark Curry, Sinbad, Rick Aviles and Rudy Rush. She was famously dubbed the "Apollo Queen of Fashion" during her hosting days at the show that was famous for its live performances.
Despite her success as a presenter, Kiki did not give up on her passion for acting. She nurtured her talent and featured in several television shows and even films. She appeared in films such as A Rage in Harlem (1991), Miss Evers’ Boys (1997), Dolls of Voodoo (2013) and Blackjack Christmas (2022).
The television host also featured in some recurring roles on famous television shows such as Baywatch. She also appeared in Baywatch Nights, Family Law, NYPD Blue and later, in Mind Your Business and Grey’s Anatomy.
Born in 1951, Kiki Shepard maintained an extremely private life, with very little information about her personal life out in the public world.