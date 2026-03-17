Famous television personality Kiki Shepard has passed away at 74

The television personality's Broadway credits include Bubbling Brown Sugar, Comin’ Uptown, Reggae, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and Porgy and Bess.

During her long stint at Showtime at the Apollo, which was shot at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, Kiki featured alongside many renowned presenters such as Steve Harvey, Mo'Nique, Mark Curry, Sinbad, Rick Aviles and Rudy Rush. She was famously dubbed the "Apollo Queen of Fashion" during her hosting days at the show that was famous for its live performances.

Despite her success as a presenter, Kiki did not give up on her passion for acting. She nurtured her talent and featured in several television shows and even films. She appeared in films such as A Rage in Harlem (1991), Miss Evers’ Boys (1997), Dolls of Voodoo (2013) and Blackjack Christmas (2022).

The television host also featured in some recurring roles on famous television shows such as Baywatch. She also appeared in Baywatch Nights, Family Law, NYPD Blue and later, in Mind Your Business and Grey’s Anatomy.

Born in 1951, Kiki Shepard maintained an extremely private life, with very little information about her personal life out in the public world.